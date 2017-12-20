2017 Favorites

tom. Fotografie,

By far the most beautiful photo of the year 2017 was shot from the window of my hotel room in October in Bad Gastein in Salzburg / Austria.

Thank you for all likes and follows! https://tomdot.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/wolkenkuckucksheim/

I wish all friends and followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Weekly Photo Challenge: 2017 Favorites

