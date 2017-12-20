By far the most beautiful photo of the year 2017 was shot from the window of my hotel room in October in Bad Gastein in Salzburg / Austria.
Thank you for all likes and follows! https://tomdot.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/wolkenkuckucksheim/
I wish all friends and followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Weekly Photo Challenge: 2017 Favorites
4 Comments
Wow! Sehr sehr schön!
Episch…!
Das ist ein sagenhafter An- bzw. Ausblick! Mit den Nebelschleiern generell- und in Kombination mit der Sonne am Gipfel! Traumhaft!
Auch ich wünsche frohe Festtage und alles Gute für das kommende Jahr!
LG Michèle
Vielen Dank, Michèle!
