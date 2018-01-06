Noch zum Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts beförderten Postkutschen zahlende Fahrgäste in die entlegensten Täler der Alpen. 1961 flog der erste Mensch in einer Umlaufbahn um die Erde. Im selben Jahrzehnt (1969) landeten die ersten Menschen auf dem Mond. Heute arbeiten in 400 km Höhe Astronauten, Wissenschaftler und Ingenieure aus verschiedenen Ländern zusammen auf der Internationalen Raumstation (ISS). Diese enorme technologische Entwicklung in so kurzer Zeit ist ohne Wirtschaftswachstum kaum vorstellbar.

Das Foto symbolisiert das alte utopische Denken für „grenzenloses Wirtschaftswachstum“ als Grundlage der materiellen Gerechtigkeit und der aus ihr folgenden sozialen Harmonie. Es entstand im Museum für Kommunikation in Berlin

Still at the beginning of the 20th century, stagecoaches carried paying passengers to the remotest valleys of the Alps. In 1961, the first human was orbiting the earth. In the same decade (1969), the first humans landed on the moon. Today astronauts, scientists and engineers from different countries work together at the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 km. This enormous technological development in such a short time is hardly conceivable without economic growth.

The photo symbolizes the old utopian thinking for „unlimited economic growth“ as the basis of material justice and the social harmony that follows from it. It was created in the Museum of Communication in Berlin

